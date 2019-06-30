Expedite Action On Water Storm Control Drainage, Delta Capital Residents Begs Governor

Following the prediction that Delta including 29 other states would suffer flooding menace, residents of Asaba, a capital worse hit by flood, have appealed with the state government to expedite action on the completion of the ongoing "Water Storm Control Drainage System" to put an end to the nightmare experienced each time it rains.

A public servant, Nornert Chimah who decried the slow pace of work at the ongoing drainage project urged the government to activate other means to ensure that Asaba, the state capital remain water erosion free as obtainable in other states.

Another respondent, a retired school teacher, Mrs. Elizabeth Akaeze wants the government to swap the current contractors handling the projects to more competent contractors.

Nwakwu Chinedozie, opined that the government should ensure that the monitoring team on those projects should report daily on the progress of the job to ascertain the level of speed.

Also, Yemi Adewale who nerrated the challenges the flood poses to lives and property of Deltans, called on thw government to take the drain projects to heart to make living meaningful in Asaba.

Recall that governor Ifeanyi Okowa few weeks ago appealed to Deltans to be patient as his government remain committed to ending flooding challenges in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has said that 30 States of the federation should prepare for severe flooding beginning from July to September this year.