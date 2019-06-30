Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo's Wife Defends Husband

Wife to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has broken silence on the rape allegations by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola against her husband, who doubles as General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

Busola, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo had alleged that the COZA founder had forcefully raped her when she was young.

The mother-of-three narrated how Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly forced his way into her when she was a teenager.

Fatoyinbo, however, denied the allegation, though admitted that Busola once attended the same church with his family.

The clergyman consequently ordered his lawyers to institute both criminal and civil cases against Busola.

Speaking in COZA Abuja on Sunday morning, Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo denied the allegation against her husband

According to her, “My husband cannot rape anyone even as an unbeliever.”

Meanwhile there is heavy police and security presence at Abuja headquarters of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA on Sunday morning.