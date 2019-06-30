Ex-Delta SSG Congratulates Newly Elected IAN Executives

Former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovouzourie Macaulay has congratulated the newly elected executive of the Isoko Advancement Network (IAN) with a call on them to continue to pursue causes relevant to the development of the Isoko in Delta and Nigeria in general.

He made the commendation soon after the executive, led by its new chairman, Chief Paul John Odhomor were sworn in for a two year tenure after being elected at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government on Saturday.

Macaulay, who is the Patron of the group, urged the new executive to be unrelenting in rallying Isoko people for the common good as well as speaking for the voiceless, including seeking justice for the oppressed.

"Do not forget the very reason for setting up the IAN. It is not for the celebration of birthdays and other parties. This group was formed to rally our people for the common good. You are to be the voice of the voiceless, strive for a more equitable society and ensure justice for the oppressed" he advised.

In particular, the former SSG urged IAN members not to relent in their support and pursuit of justice for the late Miss Elozino Ogege, a 300 Level student of Delta State University, Abraka, who was brutally murdered for alleged ritual purposes and for which five persons are o trial for complicity in the crime.

Macaulay, acknowledged that IAN has provided strategic support for the deceased family, including resetting them to a relatively safer location and legal services, but advised them not to give up until justice is achieved.

"I know we all have contributed a lot towards this cause. We have spent a lot to relocate the family to a safer place. So much was spent on getting the autopsy. We are also providing legal support. But I urge everyone not to be discouraged. We should sustain the tempo until achieved. The essence is to send a clear message that you cannot kill an Isoko son or daughter and get away with it', he declared.

Speaking earlier, the new chairman promised a new chapter of activism, purpose and accountability, stressing that the Exco would ensure that IAN remains relevant as a foremost socio political group in Delta and State and Nigeria in general.

Others elected include, Chief Dickson Ebegbare (Vice Chairman), Hon Oghale Ofremu (Secretary), Dr Aloy Okpelogbo (Assistant Secretary), Hon Sunday Elueni (Financial Secretary), Hon Harryman Okoro (Treasurer), Comrade Felix Ofou (Publicity Secretary), Hon Daniel Tutumor (Welfare), Prince Sunny Uthoro (Chief Whip) and Chief Goodluck Idele (Auditor).

The following were appointed exofficio members:Hon Mike Ogwah, Prof. Sam Aghalino, Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Aluta, Chief Emmanuel Edevor, and Sir Patrick Ferife.