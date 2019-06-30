Man rapes 16-year-old girl in Ogun 

A 30-year-old man, Olawoyin Segun on Friday allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at Ibafo, Ogun State.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the victim ran to Ibafo Divisional Police Headquarters and reported the matter to policemen.

She said that the man who is a family friend came to their house at about 1:30 pm asking for her parents.

She stated further that having realized that her parents have gone to church, the suspect grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

In an attempt to rescue herself, the girl gave the suspect serious human bite, but he still had his way.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect has been arrested.

The PPRO said "Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibafo Division, SP Abiodun Ayinde detailed his detectives to the scene at Mapara Makogi area of ibafo where the randy man was promptly arrested."

"On interrogation, the suspect who confessed being a friend to the family of the victim claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do such thing to the girl who always sees him as her brother", PPRO said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution.