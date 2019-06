PHOTO Report: Fidelity Bank At 42nd Quarterly General Meeting Of Association Of Chief Audit Executives Of Banks in Nigeria

PHOTO NEWS: Fidelity Bank At 42nd Quarterly General Meeting Of Association Of Chief Audit Executives Of Banks in Nigeria

L-R: Second Vice Chairman, Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN), Felix Igbinoba; Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe; Chairman, Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN)Yinka Tiamiyu at the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria’s 42nd Quarterly General Meeting in Lagos.

L-R: Chairman, Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN)Yinka Tiamiyu; Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe at the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria’s (ACAEBIN) 42nd Quarterly General Meeting in Lagos.

L-R: Chairman, Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN)Yinka Tiamiyu; Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe; Ag. Chief Audit Executive, Fidelity Bank Plc, Onyinyechi Ekweronu at the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria’s (ACAEBIN) 42nd Quarterly General Meeting in Lagos.