Zulum, COAS Inspect Maiduguri - Damboa Road, Pledge Adequate Security

Borno State Governor, Prof.Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday indicated government's willingness and readiness to provide and secure basic Infrastructures to the people of Damboa Local Government Council of the state.

The governor stated this during his one day working visit to Damboa town of Damboa Local Government Council.

The governor who was accompanied in the visit by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai , GOC, 7 Div. NA Maiduguri, Brig. Gen. Abdulmalik Bulama Biu and other senior military officers inspected the troubled and closed clearance work done on the road between Damboa and Biu with th aim to to provide clear visibility to the commuters plying the road as directed by the governor.

While in Damboa, Zulum addressed the community and assured them that government is making concerted efforts to tackle the issue of insecurity in the area adding that , necessary steps are being taken to provide logistic support to the security while urging the people to cooperate with the security operatives in dealing with the insurgency problems in the area.

He also said that the local hunters and the CJTF will b strengthened to provide full support and cover for farmers to enable the residents go to farm and work on their farms without the fear of the unknown.

Prof. Zulum also promised to resettle and rehabilitate communities like Sandiya and Sabon Gari towns in Damboa Local Government Council very soon which have been severally attacked by the insurgents.

The governor further inspected the dilapidated Government Girls Technical College Damboa where he informed all the stakeholders that government will rehabilitate all the dilapidated structures as well as that of the General Hospital and bring life as well as academic activities back to normalcy to the area and further reconstruct some of the dilapidated road networks in the area.

According to him, education is one of his cardinal 10-point agenda and promised to give upermost priority to Technical Education & Skills Acquisition he intend to establish more Technical Colleges across the state to provide the required skills for the teeming youths.

In their separate remarks , member, representing Damboa LGC State Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Malami Wakil korede and the Caretaker Chairman, Damboa Local Government Council Alh. Modu Danladi were full of appreciation to the governor for the visit and expressed happiness and optimism that Damboa Local Government will return back to its full capacity very soon.

They said the people of Damboa are solely behind the present administration and reiterated their commitments towards ensuring that the administration succeeds in their quest to move the state forward.

The governor also visited tthe 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa where he was received and briefed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Buratai. Some serious security issues were discussed.