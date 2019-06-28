Delta Government Admonishes Youths To Shun Vices

Youths in the country have been charged to shun vices and be security conscious in all their dealings.

The Permanent Secretary (PS), Directorate of Government House and Protocol, Mr. Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, who gave this admonition Friday in Asaba during the Send-forth ceremony for 2018 Batch B, Stream 1 corps members who served in the Directorate, decried the security challenges facing the country especially kidnappings, ritual killings and internet fraud and urged the youths to maintain the straight and positive way to success.

“I want to congratulate you all on your successful completion of the service year, as you go into the world, please be careful of the friends you keep, the people you converse with on social media and don’t be lure into internet fraud and crimes, and the get-quick-rich syndrome. Remember that good name is better than rich”, the PS said, adding “you can attain any heights if you follow the right and positive way and with God on your side, success will be yours”.

“You have a responsibility to be a good citizen of this country”, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Ayodele Oluwarotimi, in a response on behalf of the corps members, thanked the management of the directorate for giving them the opportunity to service, pledging that they would be good ambassadors of the directorate.