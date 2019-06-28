Borno To Establish Ngos Monitoring Unit

Borno State Government is to establish a Unit that will be charged with the responsibility of handling activities of NGOs in Borno State.

The Unit will be created under the State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) and will be responsible for monitoring and regulating NGOs activities or operations, ensure proper accountability and prudent management of funds donated by the international non governmental organizations operating in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum while launching the European Union support to response, recovery and resilience in borno.

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, said, Borno state government is totally committed to the provision of quality education to all citizens and thanked the European Union for supporting the state with 20 million Euros for educational development in the state.

He directed the Ministry of Education and Universal Basic Education Board to meet with the developmental partners so that programmes and activities of the INGOs will be properly monitored

The governor expressed optimism that with the intervention of these 3 INGOs,the education sector will be improved as out of school children and IDPs will have access to quality education.

According to him, Borno state government is not against any INGO operating in the state but the government must be aware of their existence, what they do, adding that government must take full control over their activities in their separate remarks,.

The representatives of the development partners, Mr Kurt Cornelius of the EU, Mr Geoffrey of UNICEF and that of plan International, Dr Ori Oboreke spoke on areas of their individual interventions aimed at improving the quality of education in the state that were hitherto destroyed by boko haram insurgency.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, ably represented by Mr Chamberlain okoro, thanked the development partners for coming to the aid of the affected States by providing funds to train reachers and for building of destroyed structures in schools.

Earlier on, the Ministerial Secretary in the State Ministry of RRR, Alh Ali kaka thanked the development partners and urged them to cooperate and work with the ministry if RRR is to achieve the desired result and objectives.

High points of the event includes power point presentation by the representative of the INGOs and a student of kamsulum primary school who hails from gwoza local government and is an IDP who as a result of this partnership, is able to have a quality education today.