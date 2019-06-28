Imo Govt. Declares State Of Emergency On Infrastructure..

Approves N49M For Rehabilitation Of Otamiri Water Plant

The Imo State Executive Council, Thursday, declared a state of emergency on Infrastructure in the State, even as it approved the sum of Forty Nine Million, Eight Hundred and forty five thousand Naira (N49,845.00) for the rehabilitation of Otamiri Water scheme, Owerri.

The approval followed a recommendation by the Management of Imo Water Corporation, considered by the State Executive Council.

Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, who presided over the Executive Council meeting, assured stakeholders that the state Government will monitor the rehabilitation process, with a view to ensuring that it is done according to specifications.

He explained that the project will be executed through direct labour, while the approved funds shall be released in tranches.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the resolve of the administration, under the leadership of His Excellency, Chief Emeka Ihedioha to tackle the decay in infrastructure in the state.

The Executive Council also considered reports on the state of infrastructure in Imo, necessitating the resolve to declare a state of emergency on Infrastructure in the state.

Among the areas considered for immediate intervention are: the poor state of roads in the state, the flooding challenge, particularly, within the state capital, among others.

Some of the roads considered for immediate attention include: the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze road, Assumpta- Control Post axis, Mgbidi-Oguta road, MCC-Toronto junction, Aba Bridge-Mbaise road, among others.

The Executive Council also directed relevant authorities to produce the architectural designs of the Tunnels constructed by the immediate past administration, the Orji flyover (which are in very bad shape, with possibility of collapsing) as well as details of all civil works procurement by the immediate past administration in the state.

The Council further resolved that the procurement process for all the award of the identified roads commences immediately.

Walter Duru, Ph.DA, is dviser, Communications to the Deputy Governor