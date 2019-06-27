Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Pledges to Address Troops' Operational Issues, Challenges, Welfare, Logistics Complaints

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has pledged to address squarely all operational challenges, administrative issues, welfare and logistics complaints of the Nigerian troops at the front line fighting Boko haram insurgency Wednesday.

He also urged the 260 soldiers that converged at the Command Guest House Conference Hall Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri for the 2019 COAS Durbar to feel free and comfortable to speak out their minds or their complaints pertaining to their operations at the warfront to him directly and freely.

Buratai who stated this during the 2019 COAS Durbar which is an annual interactive session strictly between the COAS and troops as a think tank and facts finding session for the COAS to know their real problems and issues bordering the minds of the troops in their respective units.

He said: "I promise to address any problem that you may say whether in short or medium or long term period.

" I want you to feel free and talk to me and say whatever is disturbing you. Nobody will panelize you for anything you will say.

"All what I want is for you to tell me the truth. Don't tell me lies. Say the truth and I will address the issue. I know you have some issues you want to talk to me direct without your commanders here.

"Because I have directed your commanders at every unit to hold the same COAS Durbar at their various formations across the Theater Command. And today you are privilege to have the opportunity to talk to me direct and physically without any hinderance from anybody", Buratai said.

He added that the Durbar has become part of the Nigerian Army customs and traditions at every unit to hold Durbar with the troops for them to bear their minds on logistics, welfare, operational issues and any other complaints they want to lay.

"This is a privilege for you to have opportunity with me (COAS) to interact with me directly. I have held this kind of Durbar in the past twice in Maiduguri. Once in Damasak in 2018 and also once in 2016 in Maiduguri.

"Feel free to bare your minds on issues itching you. Speak out your minds without any fear or molestation on issues disturbing you or where it is paining you and Nigerian Army can improve and move forward in its operations and activities.

"Issues of welfare equipment, logistics, general administration, challenges and solutions. Talk as professional soldiers talking to their COAS directly, physically without hinderance. Feel free and without any responsibility to be attached to any complaint," Buratai said.