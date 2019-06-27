Rotary Club Marks New Year With Tree Planting

For a healthier and greener environment, Rotary Club of Asaba metropolitan begun the new rotary year with the planting of trees in conjunction with the department of beautification in the Delta State Ministry of Environment.

The trees which were planted Thursday on the median along Mariam Babagida way were to further boost healthy environment and bautify the road which was recently constructed by the state government.

Speaking Shortly after the official planting of trees, the incoming president, Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotarian Austin Ekpewu, disclosed that his administration has more in store for the people.

He revealed that the tree planting comes under the economic and community development service which is one of the six basic areas of focus of rotary club, "we saw the need for this project because when we came and saw that this road was newly constructed, we said we would add beauty to what is on ground. At the extreme of the road, we have our rotary image project with the rotary wheel on it. This is to create the awareness that rotary is working and working with the state government and there are other areas where we are going to be doing great and better jobs in rotary".

Another respondent, the immediate past president, Rotarian Nneka Enwelu, noted that the occasion was to mark the installation of the new president of the clu, "We are doing it to mark the beginning of his year. And you know that in rotary, we think more on how to make our environment conducive for everyone around us and the world over".

She said tree planting is one of the major focus areas of rotary club which is aimed at making the environment good and prevent diseases.

By Kenneth Orusi, Asaba

