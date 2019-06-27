Kogi State Gov., Yahaya Bello To appear before Tribunal on Friday on Certificate Forgery Allegation

As part of efforts to defend alleged certificate forgery case brought against him, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, will on Friday appear before the Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Minna.

While tendering his request during the tribunal’s sitting, the Lead Counsel to the Governor, Samuel Okutepa (SAN), explained that after petitioners Umar Nasko and the Peoples Democratic Party presented only one witness and closed their case, he will bring his client on Friday (tomorrow).

According to Okutepa: “My client has nothing to hide as such he will appear to testify during the sitting.”

The Tribunal, where Bello’s election was challenged, on Thursday admitted 11 documents tendered by the witness to the 1st and 2nd petitioner, Nasko and PDP.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mohammed Ndayako, informed the tribunal that he was dispensing with the subpoenaed witnesses since they were not present and that they would proceed to call their witnesses.

Beji Tanko, who took the witness stand, identified forms CF001 filled by Bello and Ahmed Mohamed Ketso; University of Maiduguri Degree certificate in the name of Abubakar Sani Bello and dated November 2, 1993; National Youth Service Corps certificate dated May 1, 1993; All Progressives Congress membership card; Primary school certificate dated 2006 in the name of Ahmed Mohammed Ketso; and two copies of original National Examination Council certificates of June and November 2008.

Others are Copies of declaration of age, one deposed to in a Minna High Court and signed by Bello, and the other deposed to, in a Kaduna High Court and signed by Colonel Sani Bello, father to the state Governor.

All evidence identified by Beji were tendered and admitted by the court.

After about 30 minutes break, Ndayako notified the Court that he has closed his case.