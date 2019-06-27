BREXITING FROM NIGERIA

"Every bird flies with its own kind. Crows fly with crows and eagles fly with eagles"- Muyhideen Ibn Arabi.

Muyhideen Ibn Arabi (1165 AD -1240 AD) was one of the greatest clerics, philosophers, teachers, poets, intellectuals, spiritual masters and Sufi Muslim scholars that ever lived.

A native of Andalusia in modern-day southern Spain, his knowledge, wisdom, moral authority and influence shook the very foundations of the entire civilised world and helped to shape both Muslim and non-Muslim philosophy, literature and thinking through the ages.

As was always the case with him, the simple yet profound words that he has spoken here ring true. In simple and clear terms he has spoken the bitter and unpalatable truth. For those that disagree permit me to ask the following questions.

What does a compassionate, gentle, refined, beautiful, reticent and kind-hearted bird like a flamingo have in common with an aggressive, repugnant, violent, greedy, loud, flesh-eating and ugly winged-beast and bestial creature like a crow. What does a peacok have in common with a vulture?

What does a kiwi have in common with an ostritch? What does a penguin have in common with a quail? And what does the noble, courageous and regal eagle have in common with a heartless chicken, a singing partridge, a humming pigeon, a red robin, a caged and chirping budgerigar or a cuckoo out of hell?

We flow best and fellowship with understanding and commonality of purpose when we do so with our own. And when I speak about "our own" I am not necessarily referring to those that are from the same race or share the same religious faith as we do but rather those that share our values, standards, ethics, etiquette, heritage, culture and civilised worldview.

Anything less is a clumsy and oftentimes dangerous attempt to have fellowship between light and darkness which always ends in catastrophy and chaos and which is expressly forbidden in the holy scriptures and by the Word of God.

They say birds of a feather stick together. It follows that anything and everything that falls short of that is a match made in hell. And as it is in the bird and animal kingdom, so it is in the world of independent countries and sovereign nations and in the land of men. Strange bedfellows coupled together against their will never excel and rarely can they find happiness or know peace.

It is for this reason that many stand against the concept of the hybrid mongrel state and the man-made, artificial contraptions that the disciples and prophets of globalisation seek to establish, engender and foist on an increasingly skeptical world.

The Lugardian formula of a forced union and amalgamation of ethnic incompatibles and different and conflicting races, religions and cultures in one national super-stratem always results in a depressed, decaying and dysfunctional nation where mutual respect, love and trust has no place.

Permit me to be specific. Let us consider Great Britain. I believe that BREXIT is the best thing for the United Kingdom and that is why I support my old friend Boris Johnson for the position of Prime Minister.

I do not see anything wrong in people trying to take their country back from foreigners and aliens.

Again I do not see anything wrong in rejecting a model, association and system of government which takes your identity, power, self-respect and dignity away from you and allows your nation to be controlled and your fate and destiny to be determined by a small group of unelected faceless officials and technocrats who reside at the heart of the European Union in Brussels.

A people and a nation ought to control their own destiny and not conceed that right to others. And of course this is what we need to do in Nigeria.

We must take control of our destiny, free our people from bondage and slavery and wrestle control and power back from those who worship cows, who live by the sword, who relish in shedding blood and who came to our land from distant shores.

We must send them back to Guniea, Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Futa Jalon where they originally came from. We MUST get our country back!

Failing that we must march out of this illicit, godless, accursed and unsolicited forced union and establish our own new nation.

The concept of the multi-racial, multi-cultural, hybrid, mongrel nation-state has failed in Nigeria and resulted in nothing but Fulanisation and Islamisation. We cannot bear it any longer and neither should we have to.

The British that forced it upon us long ago and that put us in this unworkable, evil contraption without ever even consulting us have themselves rejected the concept of a multi-racial and multi-cultural society and are no longer prepared to accept it in their shores. BREXIT presents an eloquent testimony to that and there is plenty more to come.

You can call me xenophobic, I really do not care! I am proud of my history, culture, heritage, racial stock, religious faith and who and what I am. I can trace by bloodlines and lineage back to five generations and that is deeply gratifying and inspiring to me. It is from there and the Spirit of God that I draw my strength.

I know the values and virtues that my forefathers cherished, fought for and lived by and I intend to inculcate such values and virtues in each of my sons and daughters.

You cannot expect me to jettison all that in the name of misguided liberalism, leftist dogma and political correctness. You cannot compel me to accept your vain notion of a multi-racial melting pot where my racial and religious identity is sacrificed on the alter of "one Nigeria".

For the last 59 years of our existence as a nation we have tried to live together in peace with those that consider us as nothing but vassals, subjects and slaves and that regard themselves as being divinely ordained and born to rule and it has been disasterous.

When this notion was forcefully and legitimately challenged in 1967 by a proud, strong and noble people with an irrepressable republican and Christian heritage known as the Biafrans, it led to a barbaric civil war and the genocide and ethnic cleansing of 3 million of their civilian population, including 1 million children who were starved to death!

And since then millions more from all over the country have been maimed, disfigured and slaughtered by those that have been doing such things to others since 1804 when they launched their first jihad in what was to later become known as northern Nigeria.

For the last 105 years "One Nigeria" has resulted in nothing but misery, suffering, subjugation, slavery, war, conflict, dissention, contention, strife, failure, terror, mass murder, genocide and ethnic and religious cleansing for the millions of sad, traumatised, brutalised, impoverished and beleagured people that live within its sanguine and blood-drenched borders.

What compels and constrains us to continue to accept such an arrangement and state of affairs and what makes us want to silence and destroy all those that challenge it? Are we under a spell? Have we been charmed and bewitched? Is that why we accept the abnormal as being normal and the unacceptable as being acceptable?

Is our quest for freedom not a natural and noble thing? Is our quest for liberation and our desire to be treated with dignity and respect and to be regarded as equals unreasonable and unacceptable? Surely not!

Why must we continue to live together in one country with tyrants, vandals, goths, visigoths and barbarian conquerors who regard us as nothing but sub-human vassals that deserve to be slaughtered like flies at the dtop of a hat?

Why should we continue to accept the notion of "one Nigeria" if our story is one of master and servant, slave and slave-master, horse and horserider and constant humiliation, persecution, marginalisation and mutual suspicion and hate?

I totally reject the concept, ethos and notion of multi-racialism, multi-culturalism and globalisation. I am proud of being a nationalist. I am proud of being on the far-right. I am proud of being a Bible-believing, devout and conservative Evangelical Christian.

I am proud of my Judeo/Christian heritage and education. I am proud of being a southerner and I am proud of being a Yoruba.

May the Lord shame and destroy our enemies and may He preserve our people and our race.

Permit me to end this contribution with the deeply insightful and profound words of Mr. Nur Miracle. On 25th June 2019 he wrote the following on Facebook.

"Forget about civility, democracy and everything that goes with them. And I am not discounting the importance of abiding by them; so, dont get me wrong.

But, the truth is that this world is about conquest, displacements and subjugation. Life in itself is brutish. Its about the survival of the fittest.

Think about the British and European conquests and colonization of everywhere they colonized, to understand my point. It took the decimation and near extinction of indigenous populations for the Europeans to be able to own the Americas, Africa, parts of Asia and places like the US and Canada.

People were killed in their millions for them to achieve this, and the memories of those annihilated are long forgotten, while the Europeans took over, and everything is now normal.

Today, people struggle from around the world to secure visas to go and live in the U.S, Canada or similar 'white' countries. But, do they know that beneath the foundations of these so-called 'civilized nations' are rivers of the blood the indigenous people?

My point is that we see the same pattern of conquests shaping up in Nigeria, by Fulani jihadists, but it appears that we don't recognize it.

Everyone should wake up to fight and live or risk being annihilated by Fulanis. That's just the truth!"

Mr. Nur is right and I concur with all that he has said.

Finally consider the words of Mrs. Shola Salako. On 26th June 2019 she wrote the following on Facebook:

"This is how it works! Informed sources tell us that across the Middle Belt, our internal colonial masters the Fulani foreigner and her puppets accuse indigenous communities of having weapons.

They then send the Army, Police etc. to raid people's homes, even taking knives.

A few hours after they have taken the weapons the Fulani terrorists arrive, rape, steal and kill the indigenous people.

They will also burn down whole villages making many homeless. This is what they have done most recently in Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Plateau etc..

The owners of the land are then placed in Internal Displacement Camps. The foreigners then take the land claiming its theirs.

Another trick that the imperialists use is to send a senior army man to say he wants to speak to your youth. The youths gather and are arrested.

Shortly afterwards with the youths out of the way, Fulani terrorists arrive to rape, steal, kill and destroy. Note they used it effectively in Taraba recently.

See why Danjuma says "they collude?" Hopefully the South are awake to these tricks".

Shola is right. Her analysis of the modus operandi of the cowardly Fulani terrorists and the support that they get from the establishment is accurate and valid. I can confirm that.

Permit me to conclude with the following:

1. Fulani radio station approved.

2. Fulani can continue carrying their AK 47's.

3. Fulani are NOT terrorists even though they are commiting genocide.

4. Fulani settlements are to be set up all over the country.

5. Non-Fulani are to be disarmed.

Honestly I weep for this country. Is anyone surprised that millions of people from all over the south and the Middle Belt believe that it is time to BREXIT from Nigeria?