Alleged Illegal Oil Bunkering: Navy Hands Over Five Suspects to EFCC

The Nigerian Navy, through the Nigerian Navy today handed over five suspects arrested for illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The spokesperson of the commission, Tony Orilade confirmed to The Nigerian Voice that the suspects were handed over to EFCC, Port Harcourt's Zonal Office for further investigation and prosecution.

The suspects are Joseph Dickson; Daniel Ofoni; Eric Enock, Allison Pereebiye and George Seidu.

They were arrested by the NNS Pathfinder's patrol team around Dutch Island Creek, Port Harcourt.

The Naval Handing Over Officer, Captain A. T. Ebo said that the suspects were arrested on June 12, 2019 and found on them a Wooden Boat laden with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, (AGO).

Principal Detective Superintendent Olayinka Macaulay who received the suspects and Boat on behalf of the EFCC, assured the NAVY of diligent investigation and prosecution of all the suspects.