Herdsmen Vigilante In Southeast: Burry The Idea Of Forming Vigilante In Any Part Of Nigeria - Senator Walid Jibrin

A Fulani leader and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Senator Walid Jibrin, has asked all Fulani associations in Nigeria to bury the idea of forming vigilante in any part of the country.

He said they should rather unite to work for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

Jibrin, however, urged all South-east and other southern governors to be calm over the recent pronouncement of Fulani herdsmen that they were ready to form vigilante body in the southern part of the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, the PDP chieftain said Fulani associations in Nigeria should rather come together to a roundtable conference to discuss the herdsmen/farmers problems in the various communities in the country with a view to finding a lasting solution to the quagmire.

He said forming a herdsmen vigilante in the South as is being canvassed by some Fulani associations would only aggravate the situation of crisis on ground instead of solving it.

Jibrin said the proposed conference of the Fulani should address issues like open grazing, special cattle routes and how Fulani elites can render assistance to herdsmen towards solving the current problem facing them.

He said, “If no new methods of grazing is introduced, herdsmen will not have any land to graze in the next 30 years.”

Jibrin observed that herdsmen need to settle in special grazing reserves with necessary welfare facilities provided for them to avoid clashes with members of other community.

He called on the governors in the South-east and other states in the South to remain calm, explaining that all avenues would be explored to ensure that peace guides the interaction of herdsmen and other communities.

The PDP chieftain said, “Dialogue should involve the whole states in Nigeria. The federal government must also come in immediately to end this feud. The peace conference should be devoid of any personal, political and tribal interest.”