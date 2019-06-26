Post Insurgency, Nigerian Army To Partner With Nawoj On Peace Building In Northeast

The Chef of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt General Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army will partner with the National Association of Women Journalists in the process of peace building and girl child education in the Boko Haram ravaged Northeast region.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai dusclosed this when the National President of the NAWOJ, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole led a delegation of NAWOJIANS on a courtesy call to General Tukur Buratai at the Theater Command, Military Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He urged the NAWOJ to appealed to the Boko Haram to have a rethink and embrace peace as no religion preaches violence, adding that their activities have thrown many women and children in untold hardship.

" The Nigerian Army is a gender mainstreaming institution that recognizes women folk, hence the creation of Women Corp of the Nigerian Army,.

"While congratulating NAWOJ for attaining 39 years of formation, the COAS said " the Nigerian Army will collaborate with the NAWOJ through supporting your activities of peace building in the Northeast.

"We will also partner with you to ensure that children get back to school, more especially the girl child education in the region," Buratai said.

General Buratai further said " the Nigerian Army will work with Borno state government to see to the establishment of Command Girls Secondary school in addition to the One in Miringa in Auno in the state..."

" Sensitization of women in peace building is key in our drive to restore peace in the Northeast and NAWOJ has the spread and capacity to do that, assuring that the Nigerian Army will support them to achieve that," Buratai added.

Earlier. The National President of the NAWIJ, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowile said " we are here in Maiduguri to thank you and also to show to the world that peace has returned to Maiduguri.

"We are thanking you because women and chdren are the most vulnerable in the Boko Haram crises.

"The task of returning peace in the Northeast and the national in general is not a military alone, the NAWOJ will work closely with the Nigerian Army sensitizing women in the process of peace building.

"We have the reach and members in all local areas. We also have the training and communication skills in peace building " the President said.

Omowile also said " to achieve that, we need your support in terms of cooperate social responsibility to support us with logistics and security cover to take the campaign to the grassroots ".

She however solicited for the partnership with the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) in sensitization of youths against comitting suicide as the case is now rampant among youths, saying that " no matter your problems, there is hope for a better tomorrow. If you fail examination today there are chances to pass tomorrow "

The occassion also witnessed the presentation of certification of Anti terrorism Special award and the exceptional bravery and peace building in the northeast and Lake chad basin by a United Kingdom and global know antiTerorrism accreditation Board and first African to receive that award.