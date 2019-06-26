Ooni Preaches Love & Peace As He Meets Nigerians In Dublin Ireland, Identifies Disunity As Bane Of Development

The Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has described the disunity among Nigerias as a bane of the country's development, saying the people must love one another and be ready to live in peace and harmony as one family if Nigeria must succeed.

The African foremost monarch expressed this in Dublin on Monday during his courtesy call on the embassy of Nigeria in Ireland as part of his one week royal visit to the European country..

The CEO of TellAfrica Ms Gbemisola Bisi-Taiwo who Introduced the visiting Ooni and his entourage said the king was on Ireland for 2019. TAIF African International Art & Craft Festival and other events in fulfillment of his commitment to the global promotion of the African culture.

Welcoming the Natural Head of the Yoruba race worldwide to her office in Dublin, the Nigeria ambassador to Ireland & Iceland, Dr Mrs Uzoma Emenike described the royal visit of the Ooni as very timely and special one that would remain indelible in the minds of Nigerians in Ireland.

"Your majesty, since your arrival here, we have been having positive feedback on the efforts of the embassy from Nigerians saying we should keep up the good work".

"We are grateful to have you here. When I heard the noise this morning, I looked through my window and I saw that big royal umbrella and I watched the OYINBO people(as we call them) looking at your majesty with excitement, Wow! I felt so proud of our culture and tradition. You are indeed a great icon of the rich African culture.

Let me also tell you kabiyesi that my colleagues who were at the airport on Saturday to recieve you and your team couldn't be more proud being Africans from Nigerians. Thank you for adding colour to us by your royal visit".

Amb. Emenike said. The Ooni of Ife who is also a co-chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) praised the ambassador for her commitment to national service in which she has recorded tremendous success, charging her to work more and always bring Nigerians in Ireland together in unity.

"Your Excellency, I commend your energy and passion with which you are serving our dear country ss the representative of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Ireland and Iceland.Keep the good work, the Nigerians here in Dublin have telling me positively about you.

"I want you to ensure unity among our people. Meet with them, attend their events, dont be too far from them physically and always organize events that will bring them together. You can tag one of the events as 'MEET YOUR AMBASSADOR' and I assure you of very cordial relationship between you and them". Ooni Ogunwusi said.

Also speaking, Councillor Yemi Adenuga, first black woman elected into a county council in the history of Ireland accompanied by her famous Nollywood actor husband Deji Adenuga lauded the efforts of Ooni Ogunwusi towards the unification of the Nigerians both at home and in diaspora. She urged him to join hands with fellow traditional rulers and government to find lasting solution to the insecurity menace in Nigeria.

"Kabiyesi, we are so glad to have you with us, we love you for what you have been doing by preaching love and peace among our people.

This your visit is not ordinary, you have come with blessings and I know that as you have stepped your spiritual feet into Ireland, the blessings have begun to trickle for us.

Things are changing back home in Nigeria. What we now here everyday is frightening. Nigerians in diaspora want to come home but the level of the insecurity is discouraging and we beg you to rally your fellow kings to solve this problem for us.

The Ooni of Ife had earlier on Sunday worshiped at the RCCG Jesus Center in Dublin where he called on the Christians to take Godliness beyond church going.

I feel so good being with you my people here today. I delibrately came here this morning because I wanted to join my fellow Nigerians to worship together which to me is a show of love.

Always remenber the leader of the church Pastor Oke and family in your prayers. They carry all the spiritual burden for the church.

The joy of origination flows whenever you see your people you have not seen for a long time, that is love in its natural form.

I am part of the Redeem church. I was in Brszil last year and I saw a large numbers of Yoruba people and other Africans but no Redeem church there. We did what we needed to do and Redeem church is now starting in Brazil. This is love.

This year marks the 400 years of the arrival of the blacks in the US from the various African kingdoms. Please remember them in prayers. That is love.

"Godliness is beyond church going. Its more about love because God himself is love and Jesus Christ too is love

Love is the only thing that can make us function in togetherness. Let us always keep our focus on positive side of life by telling the stories that bind us together not the senseless stories that devide us". Ooni said.

Pastor Tunde Adebayo-Oke thanked Ooni for the show of love by worshiping at the church. He described the king as special gift to humanity.

"Kabiyesi is one of the biggest kings Africa and he is a father to all of us.

We have seen, heard and read about his efforts to help the poor, the youth and the nations with his peace and unity agenda. He is truly a man of love". Pastor Oke said.

The Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, HRM Oba Joseph Adewole and Asoya of Isoya-Ife, Oba Muraina Adedini were among the Ooni's entourage

Signed:

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace