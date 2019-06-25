TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Oyetola to complete 100 revitalised health centres next month

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice, S/W Bureau Chief 
Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has assured that his administration will complete the revitalization of 100 primary health centres and deliver them for public use next month.

Inspecting some of the health centres under construction around Osogbo, the state capital, Governor Oyetola expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done in the places he visited.

The government is revitalizing 332 primary health centres, one per ward, with the grants it received for its performance in the Save A Million Lives (SOML) programme of the World promoted by the federal ministry of health.

He said: "We are here to inspect some of the ongoing Primary Healthcare Centres across the state and to assess the state of the work done and the quality of the job.

"Some weeks ago, we flagged off the revitalisation and rehabilitation of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) out of which 100 of them are witnessing total turnaround already.


