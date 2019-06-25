Smugglers Kill Customs Officer

Suspected smugglers on Sunday killed a Customs officer, Yakubu Shuaibu, attached to the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos, at Akinrun Village, Oja-Odan axis in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Shuaibu, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs reportedly died from injuries sustained in an ambush by suspected smugglers in the state.

The smugglers also injured another officer simply identified as Joseph, a Customs Assistant during the ambush.

The Customs operatives, who were on patrol duty, had made a seizure of smuggled rice and were returning to their base when the attackers suspected to be smugglers ambushed and opened fire on them.

The FOU Spokesman, Jerry Attah, who confirmed the incident, said the slain officer had been buried according to Islamic rites in Abeokuta.

He said, “They were on a patrol. They had made seizure of smuggled rice, while taking the rice to their base when they were ambushed.

“The officer was shot on Sunday, but he died today (Monday). He has been buried according to Islamic rites. No arrest has been made. The investigation is still on.”