We the liberated slaves

And the escaped slaves

And the Bombay Negro slaves

And the Cuban sugar farm slaves,

And the Caribbean plantation slaves

And the Yemen domestic slaves

And the American kitchen slave

And the concubine slave

And the eunuch slave

And the homosexual slave

And the domestic slave

And the re-slaved slave

And on the coffle-slave

And the self-slaved slave

And black child slave

Basked in the Jomvu bliss

A camp at the coast for the freed slaves

Worshiping the blue waters of Indian Ocean

In the north wing of the nefarious city of Mombasa

Under the blessed but fickle protection by the British

We’re madly Flapping and yapping like nidifugous squabs

Sending our mother-pigeons to yell

nKwangwangurukuuhuu!

In dint of glorious freedom

From the slave dens, slave-caves, slave-holes

Salve-cabins, slave-ships, Indian slavers- dhows

And Arabic slavers-coffins, biers for the living,

for, we the living black slaves, We the Negroes,

As Arabs with long sten-impotent-gun

And Indians with dirty-foul-menial-capital

Looked on with jealousy, ogling madly, salivating

When our imperial freedom flourished, our black bodies,

Renewed, freshened and swiveled in new family mode

Where a child belonged to a parent, a parent to a child

But not each a property of the slave-master

A brutal slave-master with all diabolical choices,

To maim, rape, castrate, make eunuch, a concubine,

a gladiator or homosexualize my child, my father,

my mother, my sister, my brother, my daughter,

my son, my uncle, my wife, my husband, my life

Lo! Cursed are the God of Arabs and God of Indians,

most cursed is a black- man with slave-trading ancestry,

For the perfidy, macabre, brutality, inhumanity

And savagery of slavery they did on the black-man

Then they choose to live on without apology

Without shame, their memories very light in gusto of

The riches, black-Slave-made riches, ergo,

We now sing nKwangwangurukuuhuu!

We shall never be slaves again

Alexander Opicho writes from-Lodwar, Kenya [email protected]