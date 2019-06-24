Port Hacourt Airport Reopens After Air Peace Runway Incident

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has reopened the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Rivers, following Saturday’s incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at the airport.

An Air Peace Flight P47291 with about more close to 100 passengers and crew onboard from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while landing.

The General manager, Public Relations, NAMA, Khalid Emele, who confirmed the reopening of the airport on Sunday in Lagos, said a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to airlines concerning the reopening of the runway.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henrietta Yakubu, also disclosed that the B737-500 aircraft had been towed from the incident site.

Yakubu said the aircraft was removed from the runway by FAAN in collaboration with the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).