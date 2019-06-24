Cucumber as man's best food – Research

Nature has provided man the best cure for ill health in the form of herbs, vegetables and fruits. One particular vegetable that does wonderful things in human health is the cucumber. Apart from being a vegetable that is good to eat, it has other awesome uses. Its nutritional fact shows that it provides the body with essential vitamins and nutrients and contains a large dose of antioxidants, minerals and polyphenols.

Cucumber, according to medical experts, helps to reduce the risk of chronic disease and prolongs life without producing any side effect. Cucumber is readily available in the markets, supermarkets or at grocery shops. It is low in calories and has a relatively high fibre content, which, when combined with a gram of protein per cup enhances its fat burning properties. Cucumber does not contain any fat, cholesterol or sodium. Minerals present in it include calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, potassium and selenium among others.

Research findings have revealed that cucumbers are 95 percent water. This helps to keep the body hydrated while helping it eliminate toxins. The flesh of a cucumber is a very good source of Vitamins A, C and folic acid, which are antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals and lowers the risk of various cancers and illnesses due to damaged cells.

Cucumber, an edible and nutritious vegetable, which comes from the cucumber plant, Cucumis Sativas, is a part of the gourd family. It can be eaten raw or cooked and this makes it one of the most important items of a good diet.

Felicita Ogbu, a doctor said that cucumbers aid digestion and weight loss. “It is an ideal diet for people, who want to lose weight and the fibre in it is very effective in ridding the body of toxins from the digestive system, aiding digestion and preventing chronic constipation.

Acccording to Jennifer Ani, a nutritionist, cucumber works extensively for men. Cucumbers are useful in the treatment of some special men's problems.

“The major one is erectile dysfunction and in this situation, the usual cucumber is the cure. This effect is achieved by improvement of blood circulation in the groin area. The plenty of vitamins and microelements help to overcome male pattern baldness,” Ani said.

The skin can be used for skin irritations and sunburns, which affect the body. The silicon and sulphur in it help to stimulate hair growth as well as be a relief to bad breath. Cucumbers are an excellent source of silica, which is known to help promote joint health by strengthening the connective tissues.

“They contain lariciresinol, pinoresinol, and secoisolariciresinol, which have a strong history in connection with reduced risk of several cancer types, including breast cancer, prostate cancer, uterine cancer, and ovarian cancer. The juice contains a lot of potassium, magnesium and fibre, which is very helpful in regulating blood pressure. This makes cucumber essentially good for treating both low and high blood pressure,” she said.

She said that the organic compounds in cucumbers, which are known as lignans help to prevent the emergence of cancers, especially those organs, which are connected with reproductive capabilities of the body.

“Cucumbers are among the four most cultivated vegetables in the world and are known to be one of the best foods for one's overall health and they are often referred to as super foods.

“One of the unknown cucumber benefits is that it can relieve the symptoms of a hangover, you can eat them just before going to bed after a loud party and save yourself a headache in the morning, due to water and other organic elements the alcohol is excreted from the body faster,” she said.

Ani advised that cucumbers should be used in soups and salads, but warned that if they are not “your favourite snack, you can eat crunchy cucumber sticks with creamy low fat yogurt dip, chewing cucumbers gives the jaws a good workout and the fibre in them is good for digestion.

“The daily consumption of cucumber can be regarded as an aid for chronic constipation and it can also help in reducing the uric acid levels in the body and help to keep the kidneys healthy and in good shape,” Ani added.

