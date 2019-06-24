Police rescue four kidnapped corps members, two others

Rivers State Police Command have rescued four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and two other persons from kidnappers.State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the police achieved the feat in sustained and unrelenting efforts in tackling crime on the East-West Road.

He explained that the police deployed its operatives to Rumuji in a sting operation led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ademola Adebayo to a forest at Evekwu in Emohua Local Government Area where the four corps members and two other victims were rescued.

“The victims, including four youth corps members were abducted last week in a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt. They were, however, rescued unhurt and have been debriefed. Their Families have been contacted for necessary hand over.

“They are, Onyema Easter Ogechi 'f', Nnaji Chioma 'f', Ogeh Florence 'f, Akinduro Abel 'm', Franklin Ayama 'f' and Akinpelu Solomon 'm',” he said.He said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Usman A. Belel, has ordered security beef up on the East/West, to stem kidnapping and facilitate the arrest of perpetrators.

Omoni also disclosed that the operatives also killed a notorious kidnapper and armed robbery kingpin identified as Zulu Ogwumike (aka Black Bush) during a gun duel. Besides, Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected ATM machines robbers at Ota in Ado-Ota Council of the state.

A statement issued by the Command's Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta yesterday, disclosed that the suspects, Ebenezer Olubukola, Olajide Oladejo and another, who is at large, are members of a syndicate who specialised in robbing people of cash withdrawn from ATM machines.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has denied a publication credited to Ace of Spades Consult Nigeria Limited, that ''individuals and legal entity (both foreign and domestic) will from July 1, 2019 have the opportunity to sign up and acquire a Police Background Check Number (PBCN), through a dedicated website to be

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, noted: “While restating the commitment of the Nigeria Police under its current leadership to continue to work with private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions to address security challenges in the country, the Force however, wishes to state that claims by Ace of Spades Consult are a pack of lies.

The Guardian