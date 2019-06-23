Police nab ATM robbers 

The Ogun state Police Command today said it has arrested two suspects who specialized in robbing people of money withdrawn from ATM machines.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the specialised in monitoring people that withdraw substantial amounts of money and trace such person with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area for them to rob him/her.

He said the area commander in charge of Ota, ACP Monday Agbonika who was on routine patrol with the men of operation PUFF ADDER sighted the three men on a Bajaj motorcycle around the first Bank are in Ota and that he suspected their movement and outlook and asked his men to intercept and search them.

"Having realized that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended while the third one escaped."

"The suspects are Ebenezer Olubukola, 30-year-old and Olajide Oladejo, 29-year-old", Oyeyemi said.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspects to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.