CCNN, BUA Cement wins EMEA Finance Award

CCNN and BUA Cement recently bagged EMEA Finance Achievement Award for Best M&A Deal in Africa. The award was for the CCNN merger with BUA’s kalambaina Cement which is the biggest merger in 2018. The award was received by the a Director of CCNN and Group Chief Operating Officer of BUA Group, Chimaobi Madukwe in London where the 11th annual Award was held.

L- R; Christopher Moore, Publisher & CEO, EMEA Finance; Tayo Adewale, Vice President, Equity Capital Markets, Stanbic IBTC; Chimaobi Madukwe, Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO), BUA Group; Ejike Mellisa, Corporate Finance Manager, BUA Group; and Sola Carrena, Executive Director and Head of Corporate Finance, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited at the 11the annual EMEA Finance awards in London where CCNN/BUA Kalambaina Cement merger won best M&A Deal in Africa.