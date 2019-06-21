Fayemi In Cote D'voire For Talks With Afdb 

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has arrived Abidjan, capital of Cote D'voire to commence talks with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Governor Fayemi and mmbers of his technical team will be meeting the AfDB President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, today (Friday ) to explore areas of support for Ekiti State, especially in Agriculture and infrastructure development.

Agriculture, rural and infrastructure development as well as social investments are part of the five major pillars of the Kayode Fayemi administration.

Governor Fayemi says he is optimistic that the state would get AfDB's support for some of her projects and programmes that are geared towards socio- economic and infrastructure development of the state., in view of the institution' s record of supporting programmes that have positive impact on the lives of the people.

Signed

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor