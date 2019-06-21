World Refugees Day: UNHCR, Partners Pledge to Help Refugees, IDPs in Yobe

United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and its partners have pledged to do all its possible best to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and others in Yobe state.

UNHCR’ Head of Field Unit, Yobe State, Mr. Gabriel Idoko disclosed this in Damaturu Thursday in furtherance of commemoration of 2019 World Refugees Day.

“On this World Refugees Day, also every day, UNHCR and our partners pledged to do all we can to help displaced populations and persons of concern.

“This is not just to get by but also to thrive as part of our commitments to the search for durable solutions.

“There is so much that we can do collectively to assist those affected and most affected, those, who are forced to flee their homes and the comfort of their communities.

“Let us support and honour their courage and determination to journey towards self-reliance in dignity,’’ Idoko said.

According to him, the 2019 World Refugees Day is focusing on the promotion of African Union’s theme, which is `Year of refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa’.

Idoko further said that the agency would take advantage of the opportunity presented by the Day to project and underscore the need to address forced displacement.

It will be recalled that each year on June 20, UNHCR around the world do host World Refugees Day events to draw public attention on the plight of millions of refugees around the world including internally displaced persons (IDPs).