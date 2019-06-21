'We want Youth Development Commission in Osun'

Youths in Osun State under the auspices of Osun Youth Agenda yesterday urged the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to set up Youth Development Commission to cater for over 2.5 million youths in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the Coordinating Director, Osun Youth Agenda Hub, Mr. Bukola Idowu said the youths constitute 49.8 percent of population and lamented that no definite mechanism by the state government to meet their needs.

Brandishing the Osun Youth Agenda brochure, Idowu who is also the Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) urged Oyetola to set up the Commission with a clear strategic plan and designated departments that would oversee youth-related matters.

He said there is need to develop policies that would accommodate the youths, particularly in the area of employment opportunities and sexual reproductive health services.

He also urged the governor to upgrade the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) to accommodate more youths in the state. He urged the governor to reduce the two years of participation by OYES cadets to an effective one year and provide a sustainable plan for the volunteers through the seed capital from the lump sum gotten from the other year, follow up process and training on business development and management for beneficiaries.

Idowu advised the governor to rejuvenate youth targeted agricultural scheme with single digit interest loan and subsidize agricultural inputs to encourage youth in agriculture and increase production.

He urged the governor to provide adequate teaching and instructional materials textbooks, especially Literature, Mathematics, Accounting, English and other science subjects, ICT laboratory equipment, well equipped libraries for primary and secondary schools in the state.

He urged the state government to establish well-equipped Youth Business Innovation Hub and Skill Acquisition Center in collaboration with existing federal government agencies and private establishment.

Idowu assured that the Osun Youth Agenda coordinating hub and its technical committee will be engaging in various activities to support the government towards implementing the recommendations of the OYA.

Coordinating Director, Osun Youth Agenda Hub, Mr. Bukola Idowu who is also the Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) briefing journalists in Osogbo, Osun State on issues around youth development in the State and intervention strategies. With him are: Mr Oluwafemi John Adebayo, KDI Communication Officer (left) and Miss Oluwakemi Akinyemi, KDI Programme Officer.

