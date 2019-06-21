27 Yahoo boys arrested in Osogbo by EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The EFCC operatives also arrested four ladies suspected to be girlfriends of the suspects and exotic cars were also recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman of the Commission, Tony Orilade told The Nigerian Voice that EFCC officials have embarked on weeks of surveillance, working on series of intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in locations across the city.

He have the names of the suspects as Adeleke Peter, Babalola Abiodun, Aduroja Temitope, Abdulazeez Razak, Adesina Adewale, Osayintoba Dare, Adebowale Fadairo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Akinseye Samuel and Osanyintoba Femi.

Others include: Austin Onyekachukwu, Oluwaseun Adesina, Ibosiola Olamilekan, Ayoola Lekan, Abdullahi Owopade, Olatunbosun Kolawole, Saheed Adebola, Osanyintoba Pelumi, Ayo Bello, Samuel Emmanuel, Olalekan Oladele, Solomon Mattew, Oyelude Opeyemi, Quadri Olatunji, Ibrahim Alao, Tunde Bello and Fatolu Temitope.

He said the Commission also recovered eight exotic cars including two Lexus and six Toyota brands, as well as many costly phones and laptops, among other items.

The suspects, who variously claimed to be graduates, students, computer engineers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged act.

Tony said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.