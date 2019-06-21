Police arrest 32 suspected kidnappers

The police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have arrested 32 suspected kidnappers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice today that the suspects were arrested between 5th June, 2019.

Mba said the suspects include the four persons that kidnapped UBEC Chairman, his daughter and killed his driver.

The police spokesman said 11 AK47 Rifles, 2 Pump Action Guns, 3 Locally Made Pistols, 12 Dane Guns, 2 Revolver Pistols, 10 Live Cartridges, 77 Live Ammunition and 2 Volkswagen vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

Mba said the arrest of the four suspects is sequel to the massive manhunt launched to apprehend the fleeing members of the kidnap gang involved in the kidnap of UBEC Chairman.

He added "The police operatives, within the period under review have raided criminal hideouts in Kainji, New Bussa, Mariga Bangi and Charagi in Niger and Kwara State respectively and Birnin Yero forest along Birnin Gwari, Garu Rahama, Gaidan Gaya in Kaduna State.

"The operatives arrested 28 other notorious kidnappers and armed robbers, including one Abubakar Umar also known as Buba Dogo.

"Investigation reveals that Abubakar Umar is a specialist in the kidnap of foreign nationals whom he keeps hostage until substantial ransoms are paid.

"Also, the Operatives have intercepted trucks conveying 1,972 bags of grains and 208 bags of beans to bandits in their hideout in a Forest in Zamfara State."

"This action, no doubt, will cut-off food supply and hopefully neutralize their stronghold in their camps."

Meanwhile, the IGP has observed that the achievements recorded so far by the Operatives of Operation Puff Adder would not have been possible but for the immense support and cooperation of the public.

Mba said the support has come in a manner that clearly demonstrates the increasing determination of citizens to support the Police in restoring internal security.