Women Empowerment, Panacea For Societal Development, Says Financial Expert

The Federal and State governments across the country charged to pay greater attention to women empowerment, as this is the pivot on which the wheel of the national progress rotates.

According to the expert, the quest for enhanced Women Liberation, Socialization and emancipation would be a mirage if they are not financially stable.

This position was made known by *Mrs.* *Tobore Olumoye, *a financial planner and CEO OHHTEES CONCEPT while addressing the women in a conference held in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

She reminded them that they have the capacity to conquer the world but cannot accomplish this feat if they choose to remain static and dormant.

The conference organized by the Kaodili Care Foundation in collaboration with the NDDC, with the theme “*balance for better*” focused on innovative ways in which society could advance gender equality and the empowerment of women,

particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

Mrs. Olumoye explained that the achievement of the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) requires transformative snuffs, integrated approaches and new solutions, particularly when it comes to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

At the ceremony which featured questions and clarifications, she said that women must strive to be relevant in a revolving world, explaining that relevance is a quality or state of being closely connected or appropriate.

This means that people who are relevant are valued and sought after and that whoever is not relevant would be swept away by the fast moving tide of constant change that is sweeping across the globe.

As the world is changing, so must you, or else you will become obsolete in the blink of an eye”.

Olumoye gave tips for remaining relevant as: constant education of oneself, creation of value, being up to date, interaction and engagement, knowing one’s stuff, acting and having an attitude of gratitude.

Conversely, she listed consequences of not remaining relevant to include: reduction of opportunities, lowering of self esteem unstipulated mental faculties, high risk of becoming obsolete and depression.

Dwelling extensively on the sub topic “you are a super woman, think, act, become” the resource person informed the women that the journey to becoming starts from the way they see themselves in their minds-eyes.

“What and how you truly believe you are gives birth to how you act, how you walk, how you dress, how you relate with people, how you value yourself and effects the world around you”.

Adding her voice, Ibelema Greene, CREATIVE DIRECTOR “The GREENE COMPANY enjoined the women to endeavour to bequeath lasting legacies to their children upon their exit from the earth.

She said that they should do this by giving them proper upbringing, giving them something that would be useful to them and the society as against what they simply want.

“Do not be static or dogmatic in character because the world is dynamic and you must be prepared to get out of a comfort zone for you to pass something good to the next generation”.

Ibelema - a lawyer explained how to be relevant, benefits of relevance, the role of learning, unlearning, relearning and how they could use the power in their possession, so as to achieve their objectives.