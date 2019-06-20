Zulum Appoints SSG, COS, Media Aides

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, the immediate past SSG during former Govenror kashim Shhettima as the Secretary to the State government (SSG).

A statement issued and signed on his behalf by Barrister Mustapha Ali Busugma, the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor also announced the appointment of Dr. Babagana Wakil (mni) as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Malam Isa Umar Gusau the immediate past Special Adviser on Publicity and Communication Strategy to former Governor Shettima has also been appointed Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the Governor.

The incumbent Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State Council , Malam Baba Shekh Haruna has been appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media.

Other Appointees include; Ambassador Adamu Abbas as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) External Affairs, Malam Ahmed Sanda who is a retired Permanent Secretary , Governennt House and former Special Adviser (SA) Secuirty to the Governor has been appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Protocol to the Governor.

Dr. Mairo Mandara has also been appointed as Special Adviser (SA) and Coordinator of Sustainable Development Partnership and Humanitarian Support.

Tanimu Adamu Tahir has also been appointed Special Assistant on Media while Abdulrahman Bundi has been appointed Special Assistant on New Media.

The statement added that "all the appointees were appointed based on their “individual credentials, proven capacity, record of integrity, passion for selfless service and dedication to duty.”

“All appointments are with immediate effect. Meanwhile, those requiring swearing-in as provided by the constitution, shall be communicated accordingly,” the statement said.