Zulum Sympathises With Victims of Konduga Multiple Suicide Bomb Attacks, Shoulders Medical Bills of Victims

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno, state has announced that the state government would strengthen its health system to respond promptly to emergency cases .

The government made the announcement at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, during his sympathy visit to condole victims of the multiple bomb blast which killed about 39 people including the three suicide bombers and wounded 14 others last Sunday.

This followed th confirmation of the bomb blast attacks by the Executive Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Hajiya Yaawa Kolo who confirmed the attack on Monday said 39 people lost their lives while 14 others were injured when the three suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandarari village viewing Center in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state.

The SEMA’ Director of Search, Rescue and Operations Alhaji Usman Kachallah who disclosed this to newsmen when he visited the scene of the attack on Monday, said the incident occurred around 8pm on Sunday night while the viillagers were watching film in a viewing Center

Governor Umara, however expressed sympathy with the victims and their families and urged the general public to be vigilant as security is the responsibility of everybody, both individual, organizations and governennts.

Zulum also directed the management of the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri to submit the requirements for the expansion of the emergency unit of the hospital which he said would be carried out immediately.

The governor further donated undisclosed amount of money to the victims and added that the state government will foot all the medical bills of the victims treatment at the hospital.

He also appaluded the Red Cross Socoety which is known as International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) for its solidarity and contributions in the provision of services and necessary support to the victims.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri, Dr Laraba Bello conducted the governor round the emergency and medical wards and told the governor that 42 victims were admitted in various units of the hospital while those with minor injuries were treated and discharged.