"Abide by the oath of office", Umahi tells Council members

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief. David Umahi has charged some members of the Executive Council to abide by the oath of office and oath of allegiance they have taken before assuming office noting that public office is not for personal gains.

The Governor made the remarks during the swearing in ceremony of some of the political appointees at Executive Council chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

Those appointed are Secretary to the state Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Commissioner for justice and attorney general, Bar. Cletus Ophoke, Chief of staff, Dr Offor Okorie and Principal secretary, Mr Clement Nweke.

Others are Senior special assistant to the Governor on Abuja liason office, Dr Samuel Ekumankama, Special assistant to the Governor on internal security for Ebonyi North, Central and Southern zones including that of the urban area.

Chief Umahi informed the appointees that if any of them want the appointment for him to make gains or compare with the past administration, he should have a rethink adding that the essence of the appointment is to work and not to chop.

He further charged the appointees to be aware that his administration's fight against cultist and that if at any time it is discovered that any of them is a cultist, he will be arrested and charged and that the National Security adviser will soon be in the state to pick the remnants of the cultists.

The Governor also tasked the special assistants to the Governor to work with the committee on the relocation of Abakpa market and building material and ordered that the building material be sealed off.

In his response onbehalf of the appointees, the attorney general, Barr. Cletus Ophoke thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to occupy those positions and promised that they will do anything within the armpit of the law to deliver.