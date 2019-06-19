Amnesty Programme: INC Commends Dokubo, Says We Stand By You

Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of stipends

Ijaw National Congress (INC), the umbrella body of Izon ethnic nationality has said it fully supports measures taken by Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, in repositioning the Programme to its original mandate.

The group stated this in a letter of solidarity and commendation it sent to Dokubo in appreciation of his efforts and achievements within a period of one year in office.

INC noted in the letter signed by Prof. Joseph Ajienka and DIG Mike Zuokumor (retd), chairman and secretary respectively of the Steering Committee, that Dokubo deserved the support of all well-meaning Ijaws and other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta in view of his commitment to transforming the region.

“We wish to commend you on all the good works you are doing since you assumed leadership position of the Presidential Amnesty Office. We stand by you always and pray that the Almighty God always lead you aright”, part of the letter read.

While delivering the letter of commendation to Dokubo in his office on behalf of the leadership of the INC, Zuokumor, a retired Deputy Inspector General of police, explained that the foremost Ijaw organization resolved to throw its weight behind the Amnesty boss in consideration of his efforts in training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Programme as well as prompt payment of monthly stipends.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Amnesty Office has explained the delay in payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the Programme for the month of May. It said unforeseen procedural bureaucracy in the chain of disbursement of monthly allocation by the Federal Government caused the delay.

“The Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, regrets the delay in the payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the Programme for the month of May, 2019. This is as a result of unforeseen circumstances arising from procedural bureaucracy in the release of monthly allocation of funds by the Federal Government.

As a non revenue generating organization solely dependent on monthly release of funds by the Federal Government for its operations, we appeal to our beneficiaries to be patient and bear with us till funds are made available to enable us perform our obligations.

It is pertinent to note that until May 2019, Prof. Dokubo had since assumption of office, ensured prompt payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries of the Programme on receipt of funds and this instance would not be an exception. He has assured that payment would be made as soon as funds are released to the Amnesty Office”.

MURPHY GANAGANA

Special Assistant (Media)