Thugs beat up Oshiomhole, 14 other Edo Lawmakers-Elect

Suspected thugs have beaten up Seidu Oshiomhole, the younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and lawmaker-elect (Etsako West 11) of the Edo State House of Assembly, Tribune Online is reporting.

The attack on Oshiomhole and 14 other lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly is the latest in the crisis between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the National Chairman of the APC.

According to Tribune Online, the 15 lawmakers, who were absent at midnight on Monday when the other nine members of the Assembly were inaugurated, were attacked at a hotel in downtown Benin, the Edo State capital, where they were having a meeting.

Some of them were said to have sustained serious injuries.

A former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Victor Tiger Edoror, was said to have led his colleagues to the police headquarters in Benin to report the assault.

The nine members who met to inaugurate the Assembly elected Frank Okiye (Esan North East 1) as the Speaker.