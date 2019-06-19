AHRC calls for an independent investigation regarding the death ofEgypt's former President Morsi

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the rest of the human rights community in calling for an immediate, independent, transparent and thorough investigation of the sudden death of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi. Mr. Morsi died during his courtroom appearance on Monday, June 17, 2019.

In 2011, President Morsi became the first freely elected leader of Egypt in all of its history. He served for one year before he was forcefully removed in an army coup. Mr. Morsi was imprisoned in severe and inhumane conditions in violation of human rights protected by international law and international conventions.

Throughout Mr. Morsi's years of detention, he was denied his basic rights of family visits. He was not provided with the medical care he needed. He was held in solitary confinement. The Egyptian government ignored all calls for providing Mr. Morsi with proper medical care.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) hopes that the U.N. Human Rights Council, on its upcoming session this month, on June 24, 2019 will address this matter and render an immediate investigation into the death of Mr. Morsi. There are also thousands of political prisoners in Egypt that are reportedly being denied their most basic rights and that deserve the world's attention.

"We call on Egypt and all countries in the world to live up to their international and legal commitments to respect the human rights of all their citizens, especially the rights of political prisoners,"said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.