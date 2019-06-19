Winners Emerge In The Zenith Bank Sponsored 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship Qualification

To represent Nigeria at the World Championship in New York

The 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship, sponsored by Zenith Bank, has produced six national winners who will be representing Nigeria at the World Championship taking place in New York, USA from July 28 – 31, 2019.

The national winners of the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist Nigeria Competition are:

PowerPoint 2013 - Ayomide Abiodun, Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT - Score 1,000/1,000 (Time Taken 9min 29sec).

Word 2016 - Mbah Arinzechukwu Nnamdi, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State – Score 1,000/1,000 (Time Taken 12min 7sec).

Excel 2013 - Pwahatado Vawe, Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT – Score 1,000/1,000 (Time Taken 15min 14sec).

Excel 2016 - Iyke-Osuji Victor Chibuzor, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State – Score 1,000/1,000 (Time Taken 16min 35sec).

Word 2013 - Laah Asat Shawn, Regent Secondary School, Abuja, FCT – Score 1,000/1,000 (Time Taken 22min 16sec).

PowerPoint 2016 - Udonsak Ubongabasi John, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State – Score 979/1,000 (Time Taken 16min 2 sec).

The students will be accompanied by the following two ICT teachers:

Mr Timothy Osaigbovo, ICT Teacher, Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT - the ICT teacher of the student with highest score in the 2019 MOS Nigeria Competition.

Mrs Victoria Adebayo, ICT Teacher, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State - the ICT teacher of the school with the largest number of certified students in the Junior Competition – “2019 ReadManna Under13 Computing Fundamentals National Competition (Ages 8 -13)”.

Zenith Bank Plc, one of the biggest banks in the country by tier-1 capital and the most profitable bank in the country, has partnered with ReadManna, organizers of the competition in Nigeria, since 2007 and sponsored Nigerian winners’ participation in the World championship.

The championship is organized annually in Nigeria by ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, a not for profit company led by Mrs Edna Augusto and focused on empowering students and youth in Nigeria with practical and relevant basic computer skills aligned to global standards. ReadManna is authorised by Certiport Inc, a Pearson VUE company, the initiator of Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship for Students to conduct this international annual championship in Nigeria.

The MOS World Championship challenges students to demonstrate their proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel - Versions 2013 and 2016, and is open to all students aged between 13 and 22 years that are enrolled in an academic institution.

This year’s competition, which was held over a period of 7 months between 1 October, 2018 and 30 April, 2019 received about 1200 entries from 21 Secondary Schools in Lagos, Abia, Kaduna, Ogun, Rivers, Kwara States and the FCT.

ReadManna boasts a remarkable record in the World Championship since it began to present teams to represent Nigeria in 2014, having produced world winners in various categories in the past. Olubunmi Agusto, Day Waterman College, Abeokuta, Ogun State, 2nd Place in Word 2007 and First African Champion (2014); Atafo Abure, Childville School, Ogudu, Lagos State, 10th Place in Excel 2010 (2015); Katherine Eta, Childville School, Ogudu, Lagos State, 10th Place in PowerPoint 2013 (2016) and Katherine Eta, Childville School, Ogudu, Lagos State, 3rd Place in Word 2016 (2017) have all done Nigerian proud at the global stage.