Pipeline Vandals nabbed in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command arrested five suspected pipeline vandals at Magboro area of Ibafo, Ogun State.

The suspects are Akinwale Tajudeen, Isiah Olalekan, Friday Terry, Mayokun Raheem and Godwin Igho.

They were arrested by policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibafo Division, Abiodun Ayinde while on routine patrol.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the suspects were sighted beside Buildwell Company in a car with registration number Lagos KSF 710 BM loaded with twelve 50 liters jerry-can of petroleum product suspected to have been siphoned from a vandalized pipeline in the area.

When they sighted the policemen, the suspects jumped down from the vehicle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and apprehended by the police team.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama has ordered investigation and prosecution of the case.