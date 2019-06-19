Police Parade 56-year-old man for impersonation 

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded a 56-year-old man Kingsley Udoyen for impersonating as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect was arrested by Akwa Ibom Police Command.

The Force PRO said the suspect is an impersonator and that he was posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police to defraud people.

He added that the suspect was also using his fake status to threaten unsuspecting members of the public.

He said the suspect would face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements.