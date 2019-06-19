Fulani herdsmen get 7-day ultimatum as OPC threaten showdown over insecurity

The Oodua People's Congress (OPC) today issued a 7-day ultimatum to fulani herdsmen in Osun state to fish out the criminal elements among them.

The leader of OPC in Osun State, Mr Leke Akintayo gave the ultimatum in Osogbo at a peace meeting with the leaders of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Castle Breeders Association.

OPC warned Fulani herdsmen who have been engaging in criminal activities such as kidnapping , banditry, robbery among others to vacate the state immediately or be made to face the full wrath of law.

He said one of the major objectives of OPC since its creation in 1998 is to protect the lives and property of Yoruba people and that the Congress would deal with criminals among the fulani headsmen.

He said: "We called for this peace meeting in order to find lasting solution to the issue of security breakdown such as kidnapping, armed robbery and all sort of criminal activities in the state.