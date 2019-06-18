American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) celebrates the 154th Anniversary of Juneteenth

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins all peace-loving people across the nation and the world in observing and celebrating the 154th anniversary of Juneteenth known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day that falls on June 19 annually.

Juneteenth is a day to recognize and honor the memory of all the victims of slavery and to celebrate freedom and the achievements and contributions of African American to America. It is an American holiday that celebrates the end of slavery. According to Juneteenth.com: "Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond."

Slavery was abolished only after a bloody Civil War that killed hundreds of thousands of people and caused so much destruction. The suffering of African Americans did not end with the abolition of slavery. For many years, African Americans continued to suffer from de facto and de jure discrimination. Despite improvements and legal protections, the struggle for equality continues.

"The struggle for racial justice continues in the United States of America," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Juneteenth reminds us of the centuries' old struggle of our African American brothers and sisters to have their full humanity and equal right to citizenship recognized and respected," added Hamad. "We draw inspiration from this struggle," concluded Hamad.