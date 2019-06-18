WBC congratulates CAN president for his re-election

Asks him to protect Christians in the country

The World Bishops’ Council (WBC), Africa has urged the National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Supo Ayokunle to work with all stakeholders in securing all Christians in the country as he won his re-election into office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the WBC Directorate of Information and signed by its Africa spokesman, Bishop Seun Adeoye on behalf of the Council’s Africa Nuncio, Bishop Godspower Akandu, Ayokunle was counseled to ensure that there is peace, unity and harmony among the five blocks that formed CAN.

“By securing your reelection, it shows that your leadership fared well during your first term in spite of several controversies ranging from allegations of financial impropriety, bickering with Christian elders and politicization of CAN among others.

“We urge you to put all these negative issues behind you, focus your attention on how to expand and defend the Christian community in Nigeria, put up good programmes that will uplift the name of Jesus Christ our Lord and above all settle all matters with individuals and groups who differed from your views.

“It is certain that these are trying periods for Christians in Nigeria but be assured of the support of WBC, World Federation of Churches (WFC) and World Clergies Congress (WCC) at all time”, the statement added.