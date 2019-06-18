TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | International

The latest BBC Africa Eye investigation: Stealing from the Sick

By BBC World Service International Publicity
Photo Credit: BBC African Eye
Photo Credit: BBC African Eye

The latest BBC Africa Eye investigation is now available to watch in full – Stealing from the Sick. This investigation looks at prescription drugs sold illegally in Uganda

The BBC has uncovered evidence that life-saving drugs meant for the sick have been stolen and sold on illegally.

Africa Eye has been undercover in Uganda to expose how some health workers there are at the heart of criminal networks.

A shortened embeddable online version is here:

The full documentary can be seen here:


