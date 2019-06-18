Student tells friends he was 'going on a journey of no return', commits sucide there after

A student of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, popularly known as Mr. HOD, allegedly committed suicide few days ago. According to reports, the man, who hailed from Enugu State, called his close friends last Wednesday, to tell them that he was going on a journey of no return before drinking Sniper, a lethal pesticide that has become a popular choice among suicidal Nigerians.

In a report by his classmate, Uchenna Jovita, he wrote: “Mr. HOD in the department of public administration, level ND committed suicide two days ago.

According to news in my department, his father died when he is still in secondary school.

Two nights ago, he drank sniper and called his close friends to tell them that he is going to a journey of no return. Before they came to his lodge to know what was happening, he had already drunk half of the sniper. He gave up before they were able to get him to the hospital. Nobody has any clue his reasons for committing suicide.”

Another friend and classmate wrote, Chinedu Valentine, wrote: “Still in shock, can't believe this. RIP HOD my man, my namesake. Why this because no matter what it is, HOD would always come and meet me to lay complaints to me about what people are doing or saying to him. I don't know why he didn't call me or meet me at this point or tell me what is going on. HOD was among the people that made my birthday lively and fun in school that day. You once told me, 'C.V.C, you know you are my remote controller, if you press stop, I will stop, if you press play, I will play. I will really miss you.”

The Guardian