H-Medex Garki Area II is porous

I write with a sense of responsibility as a concerned citizen of Nigeria who has lived in the nation’s capital for over two decades.

The purpose of this letter to you the editor of the widely read and extensively circulated newspaper is to alert the owners of one of the Abuja’s latest state -of -the -art selling outlets located strategically along Gimbiya street in Garki area eleven, incidentally, this was the same street whereby the 7 Apo-traders were massacred by a police team led by an assistant commissioner of police some years back is to raise alarm of urgent national importance on the yawning gap in security around the complex of H-Medix which ranks as the largest pharmaceutical outlets in the nation's capital patronized by millions of customers in and around the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

I must confess that I visited this imposing commercial facilities only a few hours back and immediately noticed with unimaginable anger, trepidation and regret, that someone or a serious minded company can put up such a hugely successful brand and set up such a magnificent and highly decent building facilities housing not less than 50 different shopping outlets, but the environment is not protected from criminals and/or terrorists such as a lone wolf who may decide to terrorize innocent clients and the administrators of these commercial enterprises.

The first thing you noticed is that every Tom, Dick and Harry can simply gain access into the building without any form of screening with metal detector to ensure that weapons are not smuggled into the facilities which beams with large groups of customers.

Secondly, visitors can even park their cars so close to the main structures so much so that any devilish plot to bomb the facilities (God forbid!) may never be stopped except through divine miracles of God. There are no visible barriers to stop cars from being parked next to the building structures housing this successful brand.

This letter is to call on the inspector General of police and the owners of the plaza to make hay whilst the sun shines. It is true that terrorists of the boko haram genre have been beaten back from Abuja, but erecting such a big business outfit and exposing your clients to avoidable security risks is the worst crime against humanity if allowed to go on like that. This writer is therefore asking for comprehensive and strategic measures to put up resilient and robust security architecture in place around H-medix pharmacy in Area eleven Garki Abuja,

This is an urgent public interest demand please. Kindly help to publish dear editor because it is said that one does not throw a stone in the market place for fear that it may hit his mother on her head.

