52-Year-Old Landlord Defiles 2-Year-Old Girl In Delta

A landlord identified as Emeka Okwuosa, allegedly had a carnal knowledge of a 2-year-old Goodnews Johnson in Delta state.

Following the purported defilement, a Non-Government o Organization (NGO), Behind Bars Rights Foundation (BBRF), staged a peaceful protest against the alleged defilement of a two-year girl by Mr. Okwuosa.

It was learnt that the defilement reportedly happened at Nsukwa, Aniocha south local government area of the state.

The victim's father had left home on the fateful day in search of daily bread leaving his daughter under the care of his 12-year old son, Sunday.

But the randy landlord, who is now in police custody, took advantage of the situation, as he purportedly sent Sunday on an errand to carry out his evil plan.

On his return from the errand, Sunday met the suspect with the victim, little Goodnews who was crying and bleeding from the private part.

Director General of BBRF, Harrison Gwamnishu who led the peaceful protest across major streets in Asaba, the state capital, alleged that when the matter was reported at the divisional police station at Nsukwa, the 12-year old was detained for five days.

In a petition to the state Commissioner of Police signed by Gwamnashu the state director of the foundation, Ikechukwu Omenogor, alleged that the police tortured Sunday by hitting his leg with baton.

The petition added that Goodnews was later taken back to the hospital where the doctor frowned at the poor nature of investigation carried out by the police, adding that the situation led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the petitioners, the parents of the victim have spent money traveling to Asaba without any sign of justice, hence, the protest for the police authorities to take action.

"Sir, we call on you to get fully involved in this case for proper investigation in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience," the petition added.

Besides, Omenogor on his part, urged the state government to consider to also consider the payment of compensation to rape victims, noting that getting justice was no longer enough in view of the stigmatization such victims face in the society.

In his response, the Senior Political Adviser to the state governor, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, who frowned at the situation appreciated the NGO for bringing the matter to the notice of government.