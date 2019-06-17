My role in Abacha's government was for national interest, says Kingibe

Former running mate to late Moshood Abiola in the 1993 Presidential election, Babagana Kingibe has explained that his decision to take a role in the late military leader, General Sani Abachas regime, was for the national interest which he put above his personal feelings.

Kingibe made this known to journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a solidarity visit to Governor Babagana Umara on Sunday.

He said that his actions were in line with the teachings of the Muslim faith, which he professed that leadership comes from God which he accepted in good fate.

When we think of the collective good there are times when we have to sacrifice personal interest and join hands in rebuilding society and bringing peace and harmony to our people: I have addressed this issue of why did I join Abachas government and so on.

I know we won the elections on June 12, 1993, I know that injustice was done when those elections were annulled but there is always one guiding principle in my public life which is that the national interest supersedes any other consideration and all my actions have been informed by this consciousness of what is best in the national interest.

READ ALSO: EU Report Further Confirms That Presidential Election Was Rigged, Says PDP

The former minister who is from Borno state said he was particularly happy with the magnitude of celebration that took place in his home state to mark the new democracy day, which signifies love and solidarity towards him as a son of the soil and a key player in the events of that year.

I dont think the celebration on the actual 12th of June 1993 was any greater than the celebration of the first democracy day on June 12; And for that I have to thank the Governor who gave the leadership, thank the people of Borno not only for celebrating June 12 as democracy day per se, but I know that they also had in mind that one of their own, their own son was also a critical player, I appreciate the confidence and love.