Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Around Molai Area A Rumour..... Says Gov. Zulum ... To set Up Emergency Response Team On Bhts Attacks, Threats

Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Sunday denied rumour making the round that BHTs attacked Molai area and Ajilari suburbs of Maiduguri city.

He also said that he will set up a robust emergency response team to monitor and ensure quick response to emergency case especially to threats of attacks.

Because there was a claim of boko haram today around molai and jidari polo, which led to pandemonium in those areas as some residents tried to flee their houses.

On hearing this ugly development, the governor, prof. Babagana Umara Zulum in company of his security network, visited the area to know what exactly was happening, only to discover that it was a rumour not an attack as the residents in the area were seen doing their normal activities.

He appealed to residents of Maiduguri most especially those at the outskirts not to accept or engage in rumours as in most cases as it leads to discomfort and sometimes injury.

Earlier on, the former vice president of the annulled June 12 elections, His Excellency, Ambassador Babagana kinkibe paid a visit to the governor to felicitate with him as a new governor of borno state and for a successful hosting of the democracy day celebrations.

He said, he had wanted to be around during the democracy day celebrations to register personally as a son of the soil but because it was a national day, he had to celebrate it in abuja.

He said power comes from God and as a believer, he is confident that the choice of prof. Zulum wasn't a mistake and urged the good people of borno to pray, support and embrace his leadership to enable him succeed.

Ambassador Babagana kingibe also said for the people of borno state to come out fully from the boko haram challenges, most especially in mopping up the remnants of boko haram, and to achieve the gains of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, we have to give full support to the government.