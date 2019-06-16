Bishop Mike Bamidele to Christians, Pave way for holy spirit in your lives 

The founding Bishop of Victory Life Ministries International and Convener of Pentecost Day celebration in Osun State, Bishop Mike Bamidele has admonished Christians to allow the presence of Holy Spirit in their lives.

He gave this admonition in Osogbo, Osun State capital during the grand finale of this year's Pentecost Day celebration.

Addressing multitude of Christians from different churches in the state, the bishop said the message for this year celebration is about the sounds from heaven and that the event signifies a new beginning.

He said "As the day of Pentecost signifies a new beginning, so will anyone connecting with the the Holy Spirit have a new beginning in his life".

Bishop Bamidele said that lack of values, integrity and honesty is responsible for mirage of challenges battling the nation.

He said except values are changed, Nigeria may not overcome her security challenges.

His words "The fire of the Holy Ghost is a secret for security. Where there is no integrity, there will be no security because people are crooked.

"Security is tied with integrity, honesty, decency of hearts. A new orientation that must be contacted through those who are teachers of God's ways is needed in our country because our values and attitudes have corrupted us".

"There is no measure of what anybody does that can actually bring security expect values are changed."

"I'm talking about giving access and creating platforms whereby youths' attitude` to life can change, whereby generation can begin to imbibe honesty, integrity, where people can begin to live a clean life where Yahoo Yahoo, kidnapping, armed robbery are dealt with.

"Bring all the arms and ammunitions from anywhere, if value is not dealt with, you will only be killing the old ones and the new ones will be emerging. Our problem in this country is a value problem.

"We don't want to work hard, we don't want to be honest. Look at every song by most outstanding artistes is talking about how to get rich quickly, how to have girls around you, build big houses and have big cars. These songs go into the minds of young ones and once they can't get the money, they get depressed and start committing suicide."